Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Pots first AHL goal
Seider posted his first AHL goal to help Grand Rapids to a 4-3 win over San Antonio on Wednesday.
It took 18 games, but Seider is finally on the board. Overall, the big German has played exceptionally well in his first season in North America. Seider's offensive production (10 points in 18 games) is exceptional for an 18-year-old first-year pro. The fact he is taking a regular shift for the Griffins just months after being selected sixth overall by Detroit is also a positive sign. Seider has a bright, bright future.
