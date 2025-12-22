Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Pots game-winner Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seider netted the game-winning goal on two shots, blocked four shots and went plus-1 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.
Seider logged a game-high 26:44 of ice time in this contest, and he sealed the game during the extra frame with a slap shot past Charlie Lindgren. Seider has two goals and five points across his last four games following a four-game dry spell. The right-shot blueliner is on pace for a career year, as he's tracking toward his first 60-point campaign in his sixth NHL season. Seider's durability is also extremely impressive -- he has yet to miss a game during his career.
