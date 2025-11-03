Seider scored a goal on four shots, added four PIM, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Seider is on a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists). The 24-year-old defenseman started the year quiet on offense, but he's picking up the pace while maintaining his usual elite levels of non-scoring production. Overall, he's at six points, 30 shots on net, 29 hits, 20 blocks, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 13 appearances.