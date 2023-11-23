Seider lit the lamp on the power play in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
Seider hadn't scored since the second game, and his latest tally snapped a five-game points drought, but with two goals and 10 assists, the German defenseman remains on pace for a career-best campaign. He also has 39 hits and 43 blocked shots to illustrate his two-way profile.
More News
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Remains physical amid point drought•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Snags two assists Monday•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Two helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Strong defensively in win•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Two points in win•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Still does plenty in second season•