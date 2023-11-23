Watch Now:

Seider lit the lamp on the power play in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Seider hadn't scored since the second game, and his latest tally snapped a five-game points drought, but with two goals and 10 assists, the German defenseman remains on pace for a career-best campaign. He also has 39 hits and 43 blocked shots to illustrate his two-way profile.

