Seider recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.

The 21-year-old defenseman is strengthening his bid for the Calder Trophy, as he's collected six goals, 43 assists and 21 power-play points, not to mention triple-digit totals for both hits (145) and blocked shots (157). It's hard to believe that this is only the beginning for Seider given his smashing success in year one.