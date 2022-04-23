Seider recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.

The 21-year-old defenseman is strengthening his bid for the Calder Trophy, as he's collected six goals, 43 assists and 21 power-play points, not to mention triple-digit totals for both hits (145) and blocked shots (157). It's hard to believe that this is only the beginning for Seider given his smashing success in year one.

