Seider recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.
The 21-year-old defenseman is strengthening his bid for the Calder Trophy, as he's collected six goals, 43 assists and 21 power-play points, not to mention triple-digit totals for both hits (145) and blocked shots (157). It's hard to believe that this is only the beginning for Seider given his smashing success in year one.
More News
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Tallies as Wings blank Canes•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Breaks out of slump with two points•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Continues to drop jaws•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Dishes pair of assists Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Chips in two helpers against Wild•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Registers pair of assists•