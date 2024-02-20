Seider produced a power-play goal to complement six blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.
Seider found an open lane and unleashed a wicked slap shot for the game's first goal. The German defenseman is up to seven goals and 30 total points through 55 games of his third season, and half of that offensive total has taken place on the man advantage. With further consideration to his 123 hits and 134 blocked shots, Seider is as complete of a defenseman as you can find in the league today.
