Seider logged a power-play assist, five hits and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Seider's resurgent January continues -- he has a goal and seven helpers through eight games this month. The 21-year-old defenseman is up to 20 points (eight on the power play), 70 shots on net, 99 hits, 102 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 43 contests. He's shown glimpses lately, enough to think that he'll be better in the second half of the campaign than he was in the first.