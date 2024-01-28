Seider collected two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Seider's knack for setting up plays was on full display against Vegas, and now he's up to 20 assists for the campaign and 100 total apples between his two and a half seasons in the NHL. At this rate, Seider will come close to matching the 21 power-play points that he earned on the path to becoming the Calder Trophy winner.