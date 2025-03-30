Seider logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Seider has five points over 14 games in March, all of which have come on the power play. He's added a minus-6 rating, 31 hits and 33 blocked shots while playing his usual role on the top pairing. The defenseman has reached the 40-point mark for the fourth time in his four-year career, and he's added 147 shots on net, 190 hits, 166 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 73 appearances. He's also set a new personal best in power-play points with 22 as the Red Wings continue to be a force in that situation.