Playing in Sweden for the NHL Global Series, Seider recorded three hits, five blocked shots and six PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Red Wings have lost four of their last five games, and Seider hasn't been able to pick up a point over that stretch. He appeared to be a bit frustrated in the latest contest, as he committed cross-checking, roughing and tripping penalties on the way to a narrow loss in Stockholm. The fiery power-play quarterback's next chance to break out of his offensive slump will not come until Wednesday versus the Devils.