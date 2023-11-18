Playing in Sweden for the NHL Global Series, Seider recorded three hits, five blocked shots and six penalty minutes in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Red Wings have lost four of their last five games, with the team struggles correlating to Seider failing to put up any points over that stretch. Seider appeared to be a bit frustrated in the latest contest, as he committed cross-checking, roughing and tripping penalties on the way to the narrow loss in Stockholm. The fiery power-play quarterback's next chance to break out of the offensive slump will not come until Wednesday, a home clash with the Devils.