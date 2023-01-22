Seider produced an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
Seider is rounding into form after a slow start, as he's produced a goal and eight assists through 10 games since the calendar flipped to 2023. The reigning Calder Trophy winner has also supplied 102 hits and 107 blocked shots on the season to maintain his reputation as one of the league's most complete blueliners at 21 years old.
