Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Set to return to minor-league play
Seider (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for AHL Grand Rapids on Friday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Seider has managed two goals and 18 assists in 46 contests during his first professional season. The sixth-overall pick from 2019 should continue to ply his trade in the minors for another year or two before getting a look with the parent club as part of an upcoming youth movement in Detroit.
