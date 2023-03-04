Seider managed a power-play assist and four hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Seider has just one goal and two assists over the past 10 games, but the electrifying two-way defenseman continues to play his heart out. He amassed four blocked shots and eight hits in Tuesday's loss to the Senators and followed it up with four more blocked shots and seven hits in the ensuing contest against the Kraken. While Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a series of moves at the trade deadline, it was clear all along that Seider -- last year's Calder Trophy winner -- wasn't going anywhere.