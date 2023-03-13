Seider scored his first career short-handed goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

Both points came in the second period, helping the Red Wings build a 4-0 lead they didn't manage to squander. Seider recorded his first multi-point performance since Feb. 11 in the process, and on the season the second-year blueliner has five goals and 35 points through 66 games. The sixth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft still possesses elite upside that could someday have him challenging for Norris Trophies, but those days haven't yet arrived.