Seider notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Oilers.

Seider has four points over his last five outings, picking up the pace on offense after a lackluster January. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 27 points (14 on the power play), 87 shots on net, 107 hits, 121 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 52 appearances. He's on a similar pace to 2022-23, when he racked up 42 points in 82 contests, though that's noticeably below his 50-point rookie campaign.