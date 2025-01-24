Now Playing

Seider had two assists, one on the power play, in in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal. He also had two shots, two blocks, three hits and two PIM.

Seider had secondary helpers on goals by Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin (on the power play), his eighth multi-point effort of the season. The two helpers raised his season total to 26, fourth on the Red Wings.

