Seider recorded two helpers against the Islanders on Monday.
Seider posted his fourth multi-point game of the season and is currently one point shy of the Rangers' Adam Fox the league lead among defensemen. While the 22-year-old Seider has scored just one goal, he continues to rack up helpers and is well on pace to get over the 40-assist mark for the second time in three NHL seasons.
