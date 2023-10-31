Watch Now:

Seider recorded two helpers against the Islanders on Monday.

Seider posted his fourth multi-point game of the season and is currently one point shy of the Rangers' Adam Fox the league lead among defensemen. While the 22-year-old Seider has scored just one goal, he continues to rack up helpers and is well on pace to get over the 40-assist mark for the second time in three NHL seasons.

