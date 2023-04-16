Seider capped off his second NHL campaign with five goals, 37 assists and 15 power-play points through 82 games.

Last season, Seider deposited 50 points and put the Calder Trophy on his mantel, but this season, the talented puck-moving defenseman took a small step back offensively as he adjusted to a new coach in Derek Lalonde. However, there is absolutely no cause for concern when it comes to Seider. The German is a tenacious competitor, and it shouldn't be lost on fantasy managers that he leveled up to the tune of 190 blocked shots and 207 hits this year. Detroit is expected to give serious consideration to blue-line prospect Simon Edvinsson next season, which should take some pressure off Seider if the former ultimately wins a spot on the 23-man roster.