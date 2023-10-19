Seider logged four blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.
Seider was held off the scoresheet for the second time in four games, but he's redirected at least three shots each time out. The prolific blueliner in his third year captivates the masses with his relentless style of play, resulting in copious amounts of points, hits and blocked shots. On the young season, Seider's emerged with a goal, two assists, five hits and 14 blocked shots.
