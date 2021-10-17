Seider delivered a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Seider set the table for a Filip Zadina one-timer which ended up as the game-winning goal. Granted, this season is brand new, but it's difficult to argue with Seider's production based on his registering three assists through the first two contests. Mo looks quite comfortable on the second defensive pair and No. 2 power-play unit, but it'll be interesting to see how consistent he can be over the course of a full NHL season.