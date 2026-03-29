Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Supplies two more assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seider logged two assists and five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
Seider has six helpers over his last four games. The 24-year-old defenseman's surge has helped him secure a career year with 53 points over 73 outings so far. That includes 23 power-play points, as well as 170 shots on net, 110 hits, 160 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-22 rating. Seider is one goal away from reaching double digits for the first time in his five-year career, and the 60-point threshold is also within striking distance before the end of the season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Dishes two helpers in win•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Deposits power-play goal•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Posts three points in win•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Gathers assist Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Tallies power-play assist•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Lights lamp Sunday•