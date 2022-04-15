Seider opened the scoring a 3-0 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Seider received a terrific backhand pass from captain Dylan Larkin on the rush and brushed twine for the sixth time. Fans of the Winged Wheel are relishing the fact that there's a stud defenseman in Motown, which is something the team had been severely lacking until Seider was drafted sixth overall in 2019.
