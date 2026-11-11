Seider scored a goal on six shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Seider scored late in the third period to get the Red Wings back within a goal. It was his first goal of the season, and it ended a three-game point drought. The defenseman is up to 11 points, 38 shots on net, 31 hits, 53 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 19 appearances. Seider's non-scoring production remains strong, but the Red Wings' lackluster offense has taken a toll on his effectiveness on offense.