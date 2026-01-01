Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Tallies power-play assist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seider tallied a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Winnipeg.
Seider recorded the primary helper on Dylan Larkin's power-play goal to open the scoresheet in Wednesday's contest. With the apple, he now has 24 assists, 31 points, 98 shots on net, 70 hits and 90 blocks through 41 appearances this season. Even if his point pace slows at some point during the second half of the season, the 24-year-old blueliner is on a strong enough pace to reach a new career high in goals and points. Seider should continue to produce one of the best combinations of category-coverage stats from the blue line, giving him elite fantasy value in the second half of the season.
