Seider delivered three assists Saturday in a 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Two of the helpers came on the power play. Seider has struggled thus far to replicate his impressive 50-point rookie season (2021-22), but his last two efforts (one goal, three assists) may signal the start of a change. He was pressing just a bit too much to this point, trying to do everything, and it was impacting him in all zones. Seider will be fine long term and is clearly the Wings' top dog for the next 12-15 years. Short term, it could take a little bit for him to completely settle into his game.