Seider delivered three assists Saturday in a 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Two of the helpers came on the power play. Seider has struggled thus far to replicate his impressive 50-point rookie season (2021-22), but his last two efforts (one goal, three assists) may signal the start of a change. He was pressing just a bit too much to this point, trying to do everything, and it was impacting him in all zones. Seider will be fine long term and is clearly the Wings' top dog for the next 12-15 years. Short term, it could take a little bit for him to completely settle into his game.
More News
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Gets first goal of season•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Back on scoresheet•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Manages assist in loss•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Gets on scoresheet Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Points elusive early on•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Adds final bid for Calder Trophy•