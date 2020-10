The Red Wings have reassigned Seider to Rogle of the SHL.

Seider was originally going to play in his native Germany ahead of the 2020-21 NHL campaign, but the start of the DEL season has been delayed, so he'll head to Sweden for now. The sixth overall pick from the 2019 draft notched 22 points in 49 games with AHL Grand Rapids last season. He'll be recalled ahead of Detroit's training camp and could be a full-time player with the big club next season.