Seider provided two assists, including a power-play helper, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Seider is on a three-game point streak comprised of a goal and three helpers; this also includes a power-play point in each contest. The German defenseman plays every game like it's his last, committing to 46 hits and 54 blocked shots through 23 games, but Seider is durable, as he's yet to miss a contest in his young career.