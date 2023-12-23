Seider notched two assists, one on the power play, while adding three blocked shots, a shot on net and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers.

After setting up Daniel Sprong on the man advantage in the first period, Seider collected a helper on Dylan Larkin's tying goal late in the third. Seider has ceded his spot on the top power-play unit to Shayne Gostisbehere for the moment, but he's still been productive lately with three goals and nine points over the last 13 games.