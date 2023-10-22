Seider notched two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Veteran free-agent signing Shayne Gostisbehere has been the biggest contributor off the blue line for the Red Wings in the early going, but Seider's been no slouch either, racking up a goal and five points in five games with three of the helpers coming on the power play. After seeing his scoring take a small step back as a sophomore in 2022-23, the 22-year-old looks poised to top the seven goals and 50 points he delivered in his Calder Trophy-winning rookie campaign.