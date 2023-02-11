Seider collected two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Both helpers came in the first three minutes of the first period as Detroit grabbed a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Seider has shaken off his early-season slump, and in 13 games over the last month he's racked up one goal and 15 points, putting the 21-year-old firmly back on track to becoming an elite fantasy asset off the blue line.