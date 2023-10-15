Seider scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The goal went into the empty net. Seider is coming off a 42-point sophomore campaign and is looking to build on the success of his 50-point rookie year. The offseason arrival of Jeff Petry and Shayne Gostisbehere should help alleviate some of the pressure on Seider to do too much. He's off to a good start.