Red Wings' Nate Danielson: Assigned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Danielson (undisclosed) was activated from the injured non-roster list and assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
Danielson started the year injured but appears to be healthy enough to play now. The 21-year-old will likely spend most of 2025-26 with the Griffins, but he could be a call-up candidate if he plays well.
