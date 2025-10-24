default-cbs-image
Danielson (undisclosed) was activated from the injured non-roster list and assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.

Danielson started the year injured but appears to be healthy enough to play now. The 21-year-old will likely spend most of 2025-26 with the Griffins, but he could be a call-up candidate if he plays well.

