Danielson was selected ninth overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Danielson is the kind of big-bodied pivot that every NHL team wants and needs. He has pro size and strength, and his hockey IQ is elite. So is his playmaking. And then there's his 200-foot game -- it's already light years ahead of many pros. Danielson models his game after Elias Lindholm, although he doesn't have that kind of shot. Yet. Scouts go back and forth on him because some think he's only a sturdy third-liner, maybe a little like William Karlsson. Others say he could be a second-line center that can run the power play from the wall. Danielson isn't really elite, but he has a higher floor than many guys in this class. And that means he'll be producing in Detroit for a long time.