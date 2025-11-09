Red Wings' Nate Danielson: Brought up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Danielson was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Danielson has produced one goal and four assists in four minor-league appearances this season. The 21-year-old forward might make his NHL debut against Chicago on Sunday, but it's unclear who will come out of the lineup if that happens.
