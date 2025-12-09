Danielson scored a goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Danielson had gone nine contests without a goal, earning three assists in that span. The 21-year-old center is up to two goals, six points, 23 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over his first 15 appearances. He's been limited to averaging 11:02 of ice time per game, but the rookie is also seeing power-play usage that could boost his offense over time.