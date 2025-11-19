Danielson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

The 21-year-old produced his first career points in his fifth NHL game, tipping home a shot by Axel Sandin-Pellikka early in the second period before feeding Emmitt Finnie for what proved to be the game-winner later in the frame. Danielson was the ninth overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and he could be ready to carve out a consistent role in the middle six for Detroit.