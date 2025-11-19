Red Wings' Nate Danielson: Collects first career NHL points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Danielson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
The 21-year-old produced his first career points in his fifth NHL game, tipping home a shot by Axel Sandin-Pellikka early in the second period before feeding Emmitt Finnie for what proved to be the game-winner later in the frame. Danielson was the ninth overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and he could be ready to carve out a consistent role in the middle six for Detroit.
More News
-
Red Wings' Nate Danielson: Brought up from minors•
-
Red Wings' Nate Danielson: Assigned to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Nate Danielson: Lands on non-roster list•
-
Red Wings' Nate Danielson: Out indefinitely•
-
Red Wings' Nate Danielson: Slumping at AHL level•
-
Red Wings' Nate Danielson: Scores game winner Tuesday•