Danielson will return to his junior team with WHL Brandon this weekend, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Taken ninth overall by the Red Wings in this year's draft, Danielson has been turning heads in preseason, with the prospect managing two goals and two assists through five games. While it's no surprise that Danielson will require additional seasoning in the junior ranks, his future looks very bright given the lofty draft profile and seeing him make an immediate impact at the professional level. Last year, Danielson recorded 33 goals and 45 assists through 68 games for Brandon.