Danielson potted a goal in his NHL preseason debut Tuesday, leading to a 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Danielson will be an exciting player to watch in training camp, as the Wings deemed him worthy of the ninth overall pick in this year's draft. Of course, Detroit has had some hits and misses when it comes to their top picks at forward in recent years. Filip Zadina, who is now with the Sharks, didn't pan out after the team from Motown took him sixth overall in the 2018 draft, but Lucas Raymond, their No. 4 overall pick from 2020, figures to be a mainstay on the top line for the foreseeable future. Lauded for his two-way skills, Danielson inked a three-year, entry-level contract in July. The strong power pivot tore his way through the WHL last season, adding 33 goals and 45 assists in 68 games for the Wheat Kings.