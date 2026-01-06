Red Wings' Nate Danielson: Sent down to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Danielson was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Danielson will likely get some extra minutes with the Griffins in Wednesday's matchup with AHL Texas, which will make him eligible to be promoted back to the NHL roster ahead of Thursday's clash with the Canucks. Prior to being a healthy scratch against the Senators on Monday, Danielson was struggling offensively, going 11 games without a point while generating just seven shots.
