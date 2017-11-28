Jensen blocked a shot, recorded one hit, and had two penalty minutes in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Jensen has been playing on the second pairing as of late, and has recorded six points in 24 games thus far in 2017-18. This is the 27-year-old's first full season in the NHL after he split time between AHL Grand Rapids and Detroit last season, and although he doesn't have a power-play presence, his point production has been very similar to the 13 points in 49 games he notched last season.

