Jensen set up an Andreas Athanasiou goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.

Jensen's apple gives him four points through 16 games. He's been terrific with puck possession based on a Corsi For percentage of 54.0 in even-strength situations, but the Wings are content with the Minnesota native logging about 19 minutes per game and limiting mistakes from the back end.

