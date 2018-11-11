Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Factors into opening tally
Jensen set up an Andreas Athanasiou goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.
Jensen's apple gives him four points through 16 games. He's been terrific with puck possession based on a Corsi For percentage of 54.0 in even-strength situations, but the Wings are content with the Minnesota native logging about 19 minutes per game and limiting mistakes from the back end.
More News
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Gets two goals in game•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Tenuous grip on starting role•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Solid but unspectacular campaign•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Starting to heat up•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Manages rare two-point effort•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Nails down ninth assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...