Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Gets two goals in game
Jensen scored twice Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
What a game. Before Thursday, Jensen had just four goals in 132 NHL games. It was a great game, but not one that should entice you to the wire to grab him.
