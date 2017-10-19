Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Hits three assists in loss
Jensen had a hand in all three of his team's goals in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Toronto.
Jensen made the best of a bad situation by getting on the scoresheet in a big way in the blowout loss. The Wings were never in the contest, but this should at least be a confidence builder for the second-year skater.
