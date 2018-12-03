Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Lackluster effort Sunday
Jensen was quiet in Sunday's 2-0 home loss to the Avalanche, marking the second time all season that he'd be left out of the scoring, hit and blocked-shot columns in a single game.
Jensen is by no means a reliable offensive producer -- he's collected only six points through 26 games -- but the industrious blueliner does have two goals on 28 shots for a robust shooting percentage (7.1) to complement 44 blocked shots. It's safe to leave him as a free agent in virtually any fantasy hockey setting, but know that Jensen is held in high regard by the management staff, which explains why he's rarely seen in the press box.
More News
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Factors into opening tally•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Gets two goals in game•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Tenuous grip on starting role•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Solid but unspectacular campaign•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Starting to heat up•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Manages rare two-point effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...