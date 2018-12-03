Jensen was quiet in Sunday's 2-0 home loss to the Avalanche, marking the second time all season that he'd be left out of the scoring, hit and blocked-shot columns in a single game.

Jensen is by no means a reliable offensive producer -- he's collected only six points through 26 games -- but the industrious blueliner does have two goals on 28 shots for a robust shooting percentage (7.1) to complement 44 blocked shots. It's safe to leave him as a free agent in virtually any fantasy hockey setting, but know that Jensen is held in high regard by the management staff, which explains why he's rarely seen in the press box.