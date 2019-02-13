The Red Wings are interested in re-signing Jensen, who would otherwise be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

As noted by St. James, Jensen has been a bargain for the Red Wings, as he's cashing out the balance of a two-year, $1.625 million contract, and the Wings are said to be comfortable honoring a raise in the industrial defenseman's salary. While not a viable fantasy option, Jensen adds value to the Wings as a right-shot shutdown type who thrives on the penalty kill. It certainly sounds like Jensen will remain in Motown despite how the Wings are well out of playoff contention and figure to be sellers at the trade deadline.