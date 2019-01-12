Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Limited offense despite heavy role
Jensen logged 20:10 of ice time in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.
Jensen didn't surface on the scoresheet, but he's now cleared 20 minutes in nine consecutive games. This is what happens when Detroit has to compensate for a rash of injuries on the blue line, but even with the increased responsibility, Jensen doesn't have the offensive chops necessary to make a splash in fantasy pools.
