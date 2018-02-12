Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Manages rare two-point effort
Jensen produced a pair of even-strength assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Capitals.
This snapped a seven-game point drought for Jensen, and now he's finally at double-digits with 11 assists through 53 games. An industrious blueliner, Jensen has yet to fine twine this season, but it's safe to deduce that his ownership levels are extremely low since he's hovering around 15 minutes of ice time and barely averaging over one shot per game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...