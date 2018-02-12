Jensen produced a pair of even-strength assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Capitals.

This snapped a seven-game point drought for Jensen, and now he's finally at double-digits with 11 assists through 53 games. An industrious blueliner, Jensen has yet to fine twine this season, but it's safe to deduce that his ownership levels are extremely low since he's hovering around 15 minutes of ice time and barely averaging over one shot per game.