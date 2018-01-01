Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Mired in deep slump
Jensen has just one point (a power-play assist) since the beginning of December, spanning 11 games.
To be fair, Jensen is only in his second NHL campaign, and he's attempting to assert himself on a Detroit team that barely gets any offense from the blue line. He does have some offensive flair to his game -- as evidenced by his output of 13 points in 49 games with the Wings last season -- but Jensen is more of a stay-at-home type at this juncture.
